ApeSwap Finance Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031797 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

