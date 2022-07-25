apM Coin Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $387,958.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,948.24 or 1.00006246 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006459 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003789 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
apM Coin Coin Profile
apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.
Buying and Selling apM Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
