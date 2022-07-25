Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 4.6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.36. 1,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,032,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,601,169.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 776,530 shares of company stock worth $35,702,326 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Appian by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.