Aragon (ANT) Reaches Market Cap of $65.49 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $65.49 million and $6.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00007548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,887.31 or 0.99922329 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006472 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003770 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.
