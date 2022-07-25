ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.02.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.46) to €46.10 ($46.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

