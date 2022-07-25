Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIAN. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. Cian PLC has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Cian ( NYSE:CIAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Cian had a negative return on equity of 146.70% and a negative net margin of 38.59%.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

