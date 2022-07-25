Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,333,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.
