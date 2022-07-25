Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $73.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

