Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

