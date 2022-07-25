Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $154.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.