Arizona State Retirement System Buys 599 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $102.58 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

