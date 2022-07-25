Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.95 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $338.04 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.05 and its 200-day moving average is $306.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

