Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.21 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.