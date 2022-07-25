Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.05 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

NYSE NSC opened at $243.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average is $256.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

