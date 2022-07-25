Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 356 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,309,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $175.14 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $181.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

