Arizona State Retirement System Sells 486 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

