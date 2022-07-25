Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,392 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.73.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.