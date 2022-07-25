Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. 889,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

