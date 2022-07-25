Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,297 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $10,039,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

MPC stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.76. 63,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.