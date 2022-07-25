Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Tops $85,785.63

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Arqma has a market cap of $85,785.63 and approximately $206.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,872.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.00 or 0.06930997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00257203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00112059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.36 or 0.00678291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00566227 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005725 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,052,720 coins and its circulating supply is 14,008,177 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

