AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,480. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 836,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 55.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

