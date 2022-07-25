Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 12,002 shares.The stock last traded at $37.94 and had previously closed at $38.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $836.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 115.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 over the last ninety days. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

