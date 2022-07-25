Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 3,192,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,866% from the average daily volume of 162,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aston Bay Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

