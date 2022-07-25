Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

7/13/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/13/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $50.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,498. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

