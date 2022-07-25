Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 7/20/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
  • 7/13/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/13/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
  • 7/13/2022 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $50.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,498. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.