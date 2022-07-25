Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Price Up 6% This Week (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $9.26 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00019216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,943.14 or 1.00045011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

