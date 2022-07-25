AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

