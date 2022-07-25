Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$11,400.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,077,582 shares in the company, valued at C$6,314,221.74.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 1,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AU stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$0.55. 34,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,816. The stock has a market cap of C$64.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.