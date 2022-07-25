Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 19,389 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.92% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 785.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.