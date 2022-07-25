Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,208 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $364.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

