Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $356.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

