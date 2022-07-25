Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 38,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $103.64 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

