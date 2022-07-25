Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 25,375 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

