Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.