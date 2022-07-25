Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

