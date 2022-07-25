Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.79.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $822.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $710.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $852.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

