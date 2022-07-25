Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $157.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

