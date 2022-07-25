Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,996 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 143,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPHD stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

