Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 38,281 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,281 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.