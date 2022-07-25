Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 87,188 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 87,188 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

