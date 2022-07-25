Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,327 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

