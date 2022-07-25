Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

NYSE ALV traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $83.49. 1,079,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,868. Autoliv has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

