Automata Network (ATA) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $29.47 million and $5.85 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032222 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
