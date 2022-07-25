Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 8.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 2.59% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $54,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.09. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,353. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

