Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Up to $17.52

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.04. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 654 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.