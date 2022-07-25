Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Up to $17.52

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.04. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 654 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $52,167.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.