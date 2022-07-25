AVT (AVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,262.00

AVT (AVT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One AVT coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AVT has traded flat against the dollar. AVT has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,978.51 or 0.99994146 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006433 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003779 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About AVT
AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork.
AVT Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.