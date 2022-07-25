Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $15.84 or 0.00071521 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $226.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,133.58 or 0.99928621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,796,519 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

