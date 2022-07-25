Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Price Target Cut to €20.90 by Analysts at Barclays

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($29.29) to €20.90 ($21.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($21.92) to €21.00 ($21.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of AZMTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

