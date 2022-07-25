Azuki Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $131,791.22 and approximately $35.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

