BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,980. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,317. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

