Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.