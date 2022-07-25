Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

